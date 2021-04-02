Myanmar detained leader Suu Kyi faces new charge under official secrets law

-
ALSO READ
Myanmar protesters join 'silent strike' in solidarity with lives lost
More than 300 people killed in Myanmar since February 1 military coup
Fresh crackdown, Myanmar military revokes licences of 5 media outlets
Myanmar junta frees hundreds held for protesting against military coup
Myanmar military deepens violence with new air attacks on civilians in east
-
After over two months since the military coup in Myanmar on February 1, the country's detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was slapped with another charge on Thursday under the official secrets law.
Since her detainment, Suu Kyi is facing a total of five charges, including the latest one, Kyodo News reported.
The charge is related to the indictment of Australian economist Sean Turnell, Suu Kyi's former adviser, who has been detained for violating the country's colonial-era official secrets act, informed her lawyer Min Min Soe.
The lawyer further informed that Suu Kyi was additionally charged under the official secrets act, together with four others, at a Yangon court a week ago and the next hearing will be on April 8.
Suu Kyi has been indicted on four other charges since the coup. She was charged for illegally importing walkie-talkies, flouting coronavirus restrictions, spreading information that fanned social unease, and receiving USD 600,000 and gold from the then chief minister of the Yangon Region, reported Kyodo News.
For these charges, she attended a court hearing in Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw through videoconference Thursday where her lawyer defended her and said all the charges were fabricated. The next court hearing on these charges will be held on April 12.
On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest.
The coup triggered mass protests in the country which were met by the junta with deadly violence, resulting in more than 500 people being killed since then.
UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Thursday announced new sanctions against military-linked conglomerate Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) for its involvement in serious human rights violations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU