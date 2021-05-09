Myanmar's junta approves $2.8 billion investment, including gas power plant

-
ALSO READ
All eyes on Myanmar army chief Min Aung Hlaing as military seizes power
Indonesia urges ASEAN leaders to hold summit on Myanmar military coup
Thousands flee into Thailand following Myanmar military air strikes
Myanmar refugees influx at Indian borders likely just beginning: UNSG envoy
Myanmar military deepens violence with new air attacks on civilians in east
-
(Reuters) - Myanmar's military rulers have approved new investment in projects worth nearly $2.8 billion, including a liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant that will cost $2.5 billion, the country's investment body said.
Approvals for 15 projects were given on Friday by the Myanmar Investment Commission, according to a statement on the website of the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration.
The announcement comes with much of Myanmar's economy paralysed by protests and strikes since the army seized power on Feb. 1. International credit rating agency Fitch Solutions has forecast the economy will contract by 20 percent this year.
In addition to the plant to generate power for local needs, other projects approved included for livestock, manufacturing and services sectors, the statement said.
It did not give details of the companies behind the projects or which countries they are from. The biggest investors in Myanmar in recent years have been China, Singapore and Thailand although much of the investment from Singapore has been channelled from elsewhere.
Most of Myanmar's electric power is currently generated from hydroelectric projects, but LNG has been seen as increasingly important for a country whose economy had boomed during a decade of democratic reforms, leading to erratic electricity supplies.
(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Matthew Tostevin & Simon Cameron-Moore)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU