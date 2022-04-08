Myanmar's National Unity govt warns China against engagement with junta

-
Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) has warned China's government that its engagement with the country's military junta could seriously damage Beijing's international reputation.
This comes after China's foreign minister Wang Yi pledged Beijing's support for the military
The NUG issued the warning in a statement after Wang Yi met with Wunna Maung Lwin, the junta's foreign minister, in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province on April 1.
"The National Unity Government (NUG) of Myanmar condemns in the strongest possible terms the use of the title 'Minister of Foreign Affairs' by Wunna Maung Lwin, who is an agent of the illegitimate military council formed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces following a military Coup perpetrated on February 1, 2021," the NUG's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The NUG further observed that any such invitations to Wunna Maung Lwin or other agents of the illegitimate military council to represent Myanmar in any capacity are seen by the Myanmar people as deeply disrespectful and offensive.
During the meeting between Chinese FM and his Myanmar counterpart, Wang Yi said Beijing "has always placed Myanmar in an important position in its neighbourly diplomacy" and wants to forge a China-Myanmar community with "a shared future."
Wang said China is ready to work with Myanmar to deepen exchanges and cooperation in all areas to achieve the goal of building a China-Myanmar community with a shared future.
He called on the two sides to accelerate the construction of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC), better carry out major landmark projects, and deepen solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to The Diplomat magazine, it is unlikely that Beijing will heed the NUG's pleas. The report added geography imposes limits on how far the NUG can and will go in proscribing China's engagement with the military junta that overthrew the civilian government in February 2021.
