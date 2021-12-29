US presses for arms embargo on Myanmar military after massacre

-
The United States on Tuesday pressed for an arms embargo on the Myanmar military after a recent attack by the military junta in Kayah State that killed at least 35 people.
Speaking at a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the US echoes the calls of the UN special envoy on Myanmar for an immediate cessation of violence and New Year's ceasefire.
"The international community must also do more to advance this goal and help prevent the recurrence of atrocities in Burma, including by supporting justice and accountability and ending the sale of arms and dual-use technology to the military," he added.
Price said that the US will continue to work with its partners and allies to promote accountability for human rights abuses, including by supporting the UN Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar.
He added that the Biden administration will continue to press the regime to cease the violence, release all those unjustly detained, provide safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and restore Burma's path to inclusive democracy.
Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken separately condemned the recent killing of women and children and two staff members of the international aid organization Save the Children.
"We are alarmed by the military regime's brutality across much of Burma, including most recently in Kayah and Karen States. The targeting of innocent people and humanitarian actors is unacceptable, and the military's widespread atrocities against the people of Burma underscore the urgency of holding its members accountable," he said in a statement.
Blinken said that the international community must do more to advance this goal and prevent the recurrence of atrocities in Burma.
