US closely following developments in Tel Aviv terrorist attack: Blinken

-
ALSO READ
Repeal of farm laws: A setback or a step in the right direction?
Farms laws repealed in view of upcoming Assembly polls: Sitaram Yechury
HM Amit Shah welcomes PM Modi's decision to repeal three farm laws
Repeal of farm laws victory of farmers' peaceful struggle: Punjab CM
PM should apologise to farmers for pain caused due to farm laws: Congress
-
The United States is closely following developments in the investigation into the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv that resulted in two dead people and at least six other injured.
"We are closely following developments and will continue to be in regular contact with our Israeli partners, with whom we stand resolutely in the face of senseless terrorism and violence," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
"Our hearts go out to the families and other loved ones of those killed, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he added.
At least two people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting incident in Israel's Tel Aviv on Thursday night.
Ten people were rushed to the nearby Ichilov Hospital with gunshot wounds, two of whom were later declared dead, The Times of Israel reported.
The police spokesperson Eli Levi said the shooting was "a terror attack" that took place at "several locations" on Dizengoff Street.
Media reports said Tel Aviv is placed on lockdown while police and special military units patrol the streets and search for the gunman in buildings.
This is the third terrorist attack to take place in Israel in recent weeks.
Last week, a gunman opened fire in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak, killing five people. Prior to that, terror attacks occurred in Be'er Sheva and Hadera, leaving a total death toll of 11 people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU