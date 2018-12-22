Najam Sethi responsible for PCB's financial loss, says Imran Khan

Former has held his successor responsible for the huge financial loss suffered by the Board after the ICC's Disputes Resolution Committee rejected PCB's compensation claim against the BCCI.

"I was always in favour of continuing negotiations and talks with the Indian board officials and also spoke to bigwigs. It was Sethi who wanted too and eventually got approval to file the claim with committee when he was heading the board," Khan said in an interview.

"The financial losses the board has now suffered, is responsible for it."



Khan was succeeded by as the Board in August last year.

The ICC's Dispute Resolution Panel on Wednesday had ordered to pay around USD 1.2 million to the BCCI after the world body rejected the PCB's compensation claim which blamed for lack of bilateral series between the two nations.

Sethi came under fire for pursuing the failed compensation case and on Thursday he made several tweets, absolving himself of any blame and said it was the who gave approval for going ahead and claiming compensation officially through committee.

Khan, however, made it clear that it was Sethi who persuaded and convinced the members to approve budget for the legal expenses and to file the case with

"Even at that time I told him that our case didn't have much legal strength or basis and we would only suffer more financial losses, but he insisted on going ahead with it," he said.

"In May, 2017 when I was we sent a notice of dispute to the BCCI asking them to have talks over this matter. I held talks with the ICC Chairman, and senior BCCI officials who appeared keen to resolve the matter amicably and we agreed to continue these talks.

"Don't forget the matter was sent through lawyers to the in Sethi's tenure as not mine."



Khan expressed disappointment that the PCB had already suffered financial losses due to Indian not playing bilateral with them.

"Now we have also bear these heavy costs of the case and directly hold Najam Sethi responsible for this," he said.