Australian PM urges top army officers to share blame for Afghan war crimes

Australian Prime Minister has called for senior defence officers to be held accountable for war crimes allegedly committed by soldiers in Afghanistan.

The government on November 19 released the findings of a landmark four-year war crimes inquiry, which found "credible evidence" that Australian soldiers murdered 39 prisoners and civilians in between 2005 and 2016, recommending criminal proceedings against the soldiers, reports Xinhua news agency.

Morrison revealed that he has advised that senior officers face disciplinary action for allowing the "warrior culture" identified by the inquiry to develop in the special forces.

"In each case, it's important that not only is there accountability in the defence forces for individual alleged acts, but also in the chain of command about those who had responsibilities and accountabilities in that chain of command," he said.

"That's what I expect to be done. That's what I've made very clear through the Defence Minister, who has made that point to both the Chief of the Defence Force as well as the oversight panel," the Prime Minister added.

Morrison's comments came as Army Chief Rick Burr confirmed that 13 soldiers who were "accessories" or "witnesses" of alleged murders have been issued show cause notices, giving them 14 days to show why they should not be dismissed from the Australian Defence Force.

"This whole process will take time, and we will do this work methodically, deliberately, and in accordance with established process," Burr told reporters.

