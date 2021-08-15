To keep Afghanistan connected, NATO to maintain operations at Kabul airport

-
NATO says that it is helping to maintain operations at Kabul airport to keep Afghanistan connected with the world.
In a statement it says that it would also maintain its diplomatic presence in Kabul. The security of our personnel is paramount, and we continue to adjust as necessary, it added.
NATO provided no details on its number of staff still in Afghanistan, but said it was constantly assessing developments in the country.
We support Afghan efforts to find a political solution to the conflict, which is now more urgent than ever, the statement said.
