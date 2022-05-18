Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian fighters left Mariupol plant, says Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry says that nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troops holed up in their last stronghold in Mariupol have handed themselves over.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday that 694 Ukrainian soldiers at the Azovstal steel plant have surrendered over the past 24 hours.

That brings the total of Ukrainian troops who have left the plant this week to 959.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported Tuesday that 265 Ukrainian troops, including 51 wounded, had surrendered during the previous 24 hours.

Ukrainian authorities did not confirm the latest numbers.

Konashenkov said that there were 29 wounded soldiers among the 694 troops who had surrendered over the past 24 hours.

