Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian fighters left Mariupol plant, says Russia

-
ALSO READ
Kyiv seeks to seize Russia's assets for post-war recovery: Ukrainian PM
Biden is skeptical on Russia scaling back operations in Ukraine's Kyiv
US lawmakers in Kyiv vow to help Ukraine defeat Russian President Putin
Ukraine slams Russia's attack on Kyiv amid new Mariupol rescue effort
Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as Kyiv-Moscow peace talks loom
-
The Russian Defence Ministry says that nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troops holed up in their last stronghold in Mariupol have handed themselves over.
Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday that 694 Ukrainian soldiers at the Azovstal steel plant have surrendered over the past 24 hours.
That brings the total of Ukrainian troops who have left the plant this week to 959.
The Russian Defence Ministry reported Tuesday that 265 Ukrainian troops, including 51 wounded, had surrendered during the previous 24 hours.
Ukrainian authorities did not confirm the latest numbers.
Konashenkov said that there were 29 wounded soldiers among the 694 troops who had surrendered over the past 24 hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU