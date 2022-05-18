Taliban orders female staff members of UN in Afghanistan to wear hijab

-
The Taliban-led government has ordered female staff members of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to wear the hijab.
The directive was issued by the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, Khaama Press reported.
According to a UNAMA statement, a delegation of Taliban officials from the Ministry said that female employees should consider wearing the hijab, while reporting to duties.
The statement also notes that the personnel of the Ministry will stand outside the UN office to "monitor if hijab is used or not".
If a female staffer is found without a hijab, they will talk to her "politely" to wear it as it is mandatory outside, Khaama Press reported.
In addition to that, outside the UN office, the Ministry has also placed a poster calling on women to wear the "hijab".
The Ministry, which had recently ordered that the hijab was mandatory, said the best type in the directive was Chadari or Burqa.
"Taliban claim new women's dress rules are 'advice' but are imposing them as mandatory, including on Afghan women working at UN." Heather Barr, Associate Director of the Women's Rights division at Human Rights Watch, tweeted.
Despite Taliban rules, Barr called upon UNAMA on "how will (it) protect (its) colleagues' safety & freedom?".
Barr tweeted a photo of the poster, which shows a black layered niqab and a bright blue Burqa (Chadari), as examples of hijab.
