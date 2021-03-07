Nepal's SC quashes unification of PM Oli, rival Prachanda's parties

-
ALSO READ
NCP's Prachanda-led faction expels PM Oli from party's general membership
Nepal's high-stakes gamble
Much-awaited Nepal meeting ends in deadlock, PM Oli seeks more time
Nepal PM K P Sharna Oli calls all-party meet on Covid-19, political unrest
Himalayan failure: Why a communist merger failed to work in Nepal
-
Nepal's Supreme Court on Sunday quashed the unification of the erstwhile Communist Party of Nepal (Unified MarxistLeninist) led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda'.
The CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Centre) merged in May 2018 to form a unified Nepal Communist Party following victory of their alliance in the 2017 general elections.
On Sunday, an apex court bench of justices Kumar Regmi and Bam Kumar Shrestha issued the verdict giving authenticity of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to Rishiram Kattel, who had registered the party at the Election Commission (EC) in his name prior to the formation of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by Oli and Prachanda, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.
Kattel had challenged the Election Commission's decision to register Nepal Communist Party (NCP) under Oli and Prachanda in May 2018.
The bench said that a new party cannot be registered with the Election Commission when it already has a party registered with a similar name.
"The Supreme Court has passed a verdict in our favour," Kattel's lawyer Dandapani Poudel was quoted as saying by the paper. "We have won the case."
The court said then CPN-UML and then CPN (Maoist Centre) would return to the pre-merger stage and if they were to merge, they should apply at the Election Commission as per the Political Parties Act, according to the paper.
With the apex court's verdict, the NCP's 174 seats in parliament will now be divided based on the number of seats won by the UML and Maoist Center prior to their merger into the NCP after the parliamentary election in 2017.
The two parties had forged an electoral alliance with an agreement to unify the two parties after the election.
In the 2017 elections, the UML had won 121 seats and the Maoist Centre 53.
Oli, known for his pro-China leanings, in a surprise move dissolved Parliament in December last year, amidst a tussle for power with Prachanda.
The ruling NCP split over Oli's move to dissolve the 275-member House.
Both Oli and the rival group claim to control the Nepal Communist Party and the issue is being disputed at the Election Commission.
Advocate Poudel had filed a writ petition at the Supreme Court on behalf of Kattel on December 7, 2018, demanding that the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by Oli and Prachanda be scrapped as its registration violated Clause 6(e) of the Political Parties Act-2017.
The joint bench has given the opportunity to 69-year-old Oli and 66-year-old Prachanda to file an application again to the Election Commission (EC) proposing a different name for their party if they still want to save the party unity.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU