Netflix buys first video game studio, rolls out mobile games

-
ALSO READ
Sony posts record Q1 profit on pandemic demand for devices and content
Netflix confirms move into video games as it report worst slowdown
Krafton to completely shut down PUBG Lite mobile game on April 29
Netflix plans to offer video games in push beyond movies and TV shows
Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for iOS users
-
Netflix has bought video game creator Night School Studio and rolled out five mobile gaming titles in select European markets, the company said on Tuesday, as it looks to diversify revenue sources amid intensifying competition in the streaming space.
Night School Studio, the company's first gaming studio purchase, is best known for its debut game, "Oxenfree", a supernatural teen thriller with an eerie soundtrack.
The studio's games, which are available on Sony's PlayStation, Microsoft's Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PCs, will be the first non-mobile titles in the streaming giant's newly created video game portfolio.
"Like our shows and films, these games will all be included as part of your Netflix membership - all with no ads and no in-app purchases," the company said.
Netflix had mentioned its plans to enter gaming during its last quarterly earnings, as newer players including Disney+ and HBO Max have been rapidly gaining subscribers, intensifying competition in the streaming landscape.
The company earlier in the day said it had introduced "Stranger Things: 1984", "Stranger Things 3: The Game", "Card Blast", "Teeter Up" and "Shooting Hoops" titles on Android to Netflix members in Spain and Italy.
Poland, where the "Stranger Things" titles are already available, will get the other three titles.
"We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV," the company said in its shareholder letter.
"We think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU