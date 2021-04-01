Krafton to completely shut down PUBG Lite mobile game on April 29

The low-end version of the battle royale game called Lite is officially closing down on April 29.

Lite was introduced in 2019 for entry-level mobile devices. The Indian government banned both Mobile and Lite on September 2 last year.

The news of PUBG Lite's shut down was confirmed by the developers Krafton via a message on its official website.

"We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG Lite fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the Covid-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG Lite was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe," the developer said.

"Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that service of PUBG Lite is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021 (UTC)," the company added.

PUBG Lite Facebook will be open even after the game service termination until further notice.

"We would like to convey our sincerest apology as well as our deepest appreciation to everyone. We truly hope you have enjoyed your time with us and please look forward to our future endeavours," the developers said.

PUBG Lite was among one of the most popular games of the early pandemic months.

The game was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act in India. PUBG Corporation later announced that they were withdrawing their partnership with Tencent, and will work with the Indian government to look for a quick resolution.

PUBG, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, had nearly 33 million users in India.

