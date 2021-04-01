Krafton to completely shut down PUBG Lite mobile game on April 29

-
ALSO READ
Tencent Games ends all services, access for Pubg mobile users in India
Call of Duty to Garena: Games that millennials are playing post PUBG ban
PUBG Corporation set to make India comeback with $100 mn investment plan
No Fortnite World Cup in 2021, online events are on: Epic Games
India's Nodwin Gaming raises $22.4 million from PUBG creator Krafton
-
The low-end version of the battle royale game PUBG called Lite is officially closing down on April 29.
PUBG Lite was introduced in 2019 for entry-level mobile devices. The Indian government banned both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite on September 2 last year.
The news of PUBG Lite's shut down was confirmed by the developers Krafton via a message on its official website.
"We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG Lite fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the Covid-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG Lite was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe," the developer said.
"Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that service of PUBG Lite is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021 (UTC)," the company added.
PUBG Lite Facebook will be open even after the game service termination until further notice.
"We would like to convey our sincerest apology as well as our deepest appreciation to everyone. We truly hope you have enjoyed your time with us and please look forward to our future endeavours," the developers said.
PUBG Lite was among one of the most popular games of the early pandemic months.
The game was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act in India. PUBG Corporation later announced that they were withdrawing their partnership with Tencent, and will work with the Indian government to look for a quick resolution.
PUBG, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, had nearly 33 million users in India.
--IANS
vc/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU