New York state Governor declares state of emergency over Hurricane Ida

-
ALSO READ
Whole city of New Orleans loses power due to Hurricane Ida
Biden approves emergency in Mississippi as hurricane Ida approaches
Over 10,000 people evacuated in western Cuba due to Ida Hurricane
Hurricane Ida: Economists foresee only modest damage to US economy
Oil prices drop after Hurricane Ida hits US Gulf rigs, refineries
-
New York state Governor Kathy Hochul declared her first state of emergency on Thursday as remnants of Hurricane Ida brought torrential rain and heavy flooding.
"I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight's storm. Please stay off the roads and avoid all unnecessary travel," Hochul tweeted.
The heavy rain was "far more than anyone really expected," and left the region in "a very dire situation", the governor was quoted by CNN as saying.
Urging people to stay off the roads, the National Weather Service (NWS) in New York said: "We are seeing way too many reports of water rescues and stranded motorists", reports Xinhua news agency
Hochul's declaration came about an hour after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in his city.
"We're enduring a historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," the Mayor said on Wednesday night.
The NWS issued its first-ever flash flood emergency alert for New York City, warning more than 9 million residents of imminent danger.
The agency has also issued a tornado warning for west central Suffolk County on Long Island and over 10 flash warnings covering Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and other states.
A tornado was also reported in New Jersey with houses levelled, and the state announced a state of emergency on Wednesday night.
Ida landed in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday and has weakened to a tropical storm.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU