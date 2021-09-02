Anti-Taliban resistance based in Panjshir will defend all Afghans: Ex VP

-
ALSO READ
Afghanistan: Panjshir resistance forces reject Taliban's claim of advances
Taliban's bid to change Afghan national flag ignites fierce backlash
Taliban open to Russia exploiting resource deposits in Afghanistan
Pakistan directly responsible for Taliban's return to power: Former US NSA
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
-
Underlining the aim of resistance forces to defeat the Taliban, former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh has said the resistance is "based in Panjshir" but will defend the rights of all Afghan citizens.
"Our resistance is to defend the rights of all Afghan citizens. This resistance is based in Panjshir, not for Panjshir and for Panjshir. Today, this valley hosts all the country and is a hope for all the Afghan people who are escaping from oppression, revenge, prejudice, slipping on people's property and your dark thinking," said Saleh.
Saleh, along with Ahmad Massoud -- the son of famous Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud -- another leader of the resistance, are presently in Panjshir valley and trying to mount a challenge to the Taliban.
The resistance forces in the country's northeastern province had said that they would continue fighting the Taliban as their negotiations did not lead to any results.
Since the group's ascent to power in the war-ravaged country, the United States has evacuated about 6,000 American citizens and a total of more than 124,000 civilians from Afghanistan.
Speaking against the Taliban's forced takeover of the country, Saleh said, "If the nation trusts you a bit, then why are people lining up on the borders of the country."
"Have you asked yourself why? Dominating the structure in the last years has not meant stability, and your modern dominance over the soil does not mean your stability and stability," he added.
Urging the world to focus on the Taliban's action and not their words, the former Afghan vice president said," It is enough to pay attention to the interview and performance of your appointed first ranks so that you know that the Afghan administration is not possible today with a bunch of obsessed illiterates."
"The collapse of the economy and the absence of service machines will soon destroy the people and your weapons and harsh method will not be effective against the uprising and anger of the people. Only time is between, not if and unless," he added.
Last month, the Taliban captured Kabul after mounting a swift offensive in a matter of few weeks. So far, the Taliban have controlled all the regions apart from the Panjshir province.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU