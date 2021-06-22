Nissan Motor CEO says performance for April, May better than expected

-
ALSO READ
TN notifies Renault Nissan industrial dispute arbitration
Renault Nissan Auto India and workers' union sign interim peace deal
Madras High Court orders Covid-related audit of Renault-Nissan plant
Here's what brokerages expect from TVS Motor Q3 results today
In court, former Nissan executive Kelly denies helping Ghosn hide earnings
-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co's financial performance in April and May was better than expected, the automaker's president said at the annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.
The announcement to shareholders came after the automaker's forecast last month that its sales would break even for the fiscal year that began on April 1.
"But we already see signs of recovery," said Nissan's Chief Executive Officer Uchida. "Thanks to the strong results of our ongoing efforts over the past year, Nissan's performance for April and May is better than our plan."
The global Nissan team is "doing everything it can" to avoid three consecutive years of losses, Uchida said.
Nissan, like other automakers, has been making production adjustments because of a global chip supply crunch. Sources have told Reuters the company would temporarily halt production at some plants in Japan and Mexico this month.
"As we pay close attention to the market trends and adjust production of models, we are minimising the negative impact of the semiconductor supply issue on the plant utilisation rate," Uchida said.
He added that the company was trying to make up for the production loss within the financial year and to take action to ensure stability in its supply of parts.
Although the company is not ready to provide dividend forecasts, it will try to generate sufficient net cash and resume payments as soon as possible, Uchida said.
When a shareholder asked about a domestic media report last week that the automaker is ending the development of its Skyline sedans, Uchida said that Nissan has made no such decision.
(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU