No agreement yet on meeting between Putin, Zelensky: Ukraine official

Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said that no agreement has been reached on a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
"The time of the meeting of the presidents of the two countries and the context of the meeting have not been determined yet," Xinhua news agency quoted Podolyak, also a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks with Russia, as saying.
Consultations at the level of working subgroups, which are preparing the positions of the parties in legal terms, are underway, he said.
Earlier Wednesday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said his country hopeed that a meeting between Zelensky and Putin would take place in the next few days as the war rages on.
--IANS
ksk/
