No formal notification yet on asset freeze: Afghanistan's central bank

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
NCLT Mumbai orders freeze of Videocon group promoters' assets
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
The Taliban: what could its return to power mean for Afghanistan?
Taliban release 340 prisoners in Afghanistan Farah Province: Report
-
Afghanistan's central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DBA), has said it has so far not received any formal notification concerning the freezing of its assets.
"So far, Da Afghanistan Bank has not received any formal notification pertaining to the freezing of monetary reserves of this bank and the bank has been informed of it through the news published by the media of the country based on the reports of foreign media," DBA said in a statement on Sunday.
This came after scores of customers waited in long lines to withdraw their savings after the Taliban's takeover of Kabul in August.
Reports of freezing of Afghanistan's bank assets by the US as well as the announced halt of funds by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have fueled concerns among Afghans, Xinhua reported.
Last month, the DBA had issued an order to all banks in the Central Asian country setting a weekly limit of withdrawals of 20,000 afghanis for a customer.
"Da Afghanistan Bank assures the noble people of Afghanistan of the safety of their deposits in commercial banks," the DBA statement said.
Last Sunday, most of the banks in Afghanistan have resumed operations in the country, ending nearly weeks-long disruption in financial services.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU