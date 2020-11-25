No restrictions on Nawaz, sons to come to Pak for Begum Shamim's funeral

-
Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said there were no restrictions in place on former premier Nawaz Sharif, his sons and former finance minister Ishaq Dar to come to Pakistan to attend the funeral of Sharif's mother.
This comes days after Pakistan Muslim Leauge-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz lambasted the Imran Khan-led government for being inconsiderate when her grandmother passed away.
Degum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Nawaz and Shehbaz, passed away in London on November 22. She was in her 90s and had been unwell for a month,
"They are welcome to come to Pakistan and attend the funeral," Faraz said in a tweet on Tuesday and added that the opposition tried to politicise the matter.
He wrote further, "The narrative of state suppression is deliberate propaganda and an attempt to politicise this issue. Who are you trying to fool?"
On Monday, PML-N had sought at least a two-week parole for the party president Shehbaz and his son Hamza to participate in the last rites of Begum Shamim. Both of them are in prison in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.
Maryam, Nawaz's daughter had urged her father to stay back in London until the treatment is completed.
DI have requested Mian Saheb that he must not return. They are cruel people blind by vendetta from whom no humanity could be expected," she said in a tweet after receiving news of her grandmother's passing, as quoted by
