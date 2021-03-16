Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next two years to trim costs

-
-
Finnish telecoms group Nokia said on Tuesday it plans to cut between 5,000 and 10,000 jobs within the next two years to trim costs and invest more in research capabilities.
It said in a statement it expects about 600 million euros ($715 million) to 700 million euros of restructuring and associated charges by 2023.
($1 = 0.8389 euros)
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Niklas Pollard)
