Samsung researchers to lead global 6G standardisation vision group

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday said that its senior researcher will lead the 6G standardisation and commercialisation working group of an international radiocommunication body.
Choi Hyung-jin, a principal engineer at Samsung Research, was appointed as the chair of the 6G vision group at the International Telecommunication Union-Radiocommunication (ITU-R), according to the company.
The newly established group is in charge of establishing the 6G vision, which will include defining key capabilities, researching technologies and creating timelines on the standardisation and commercialisation of 6G, Samsung said.
ITU-R is an international decision-making body that manages radiocommunication regulations with 193 member states. It also regulates global mobile telecommunication standards and provides guidance and a road map for next generation communication research and development (R&D).
Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, previously served as the chair of ITU-R's 5G vision group.
Its R&D hub, Samsung Research, released its 6G White Paper last year to introduce its views on the next-generation communication solutions. The advanced research unit also founded Advanced Communications Research Center in 2019 to better study 6G networks, reports Yonhap news agency.
ITU-R plans to complete its 6G vision by 2023 and develop technical requirements for 6G through industry standards organisations, such as the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). The technologies that pass ITU-R's evaluation will be recognised as the global standards for 6G around 2030.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
