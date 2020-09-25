Japan PM pledges continued cooperation to UN in fighting Covid-19 pandemic

Japanese Prime Minister told (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that will continue to cooperate with the UN and the community to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a 20-minute teleconference, Guterres said he appreciated Japan's commitment and resolve as part of the community's efforts in fighting the global pandemic, foreign ministry officials here said, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Guterres appealed for global solidarity to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the talks Thursday, the pair also committed to continuing cooperation in a number of areas, spanning climate change and peace building activities.

The teleconference marked the first talks between Suga and Guterres since Suga took over from Shinzo Abe as prime minister.

Guterres congratulated Suga on becoming Japan's prime minister, foreign ministry officials said.

Suga, for his part, while thanking Guterres, reportedly told the UN chief that continues to place a great deal of importance on multilateralism.

--IANS

rt/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)