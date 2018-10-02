North, South Korea begin to remove landmines in demilitarized zone

North and South Korea have begun removing the landmines in the (DMZ), which separates the two nations.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the militaries of the neighbouring countries agreed to dismantle the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the DMZ and launch the landmine removal project where they plan to carry out a joint project to excavate Korean War remains next year.

In a press release, the ministry said, "Regarding the landmine removal work as the starting point, the military authorities of the two Koreas will make joint efforts to ensure that their military agreement will be carried out systematically and normally."

This comes after and met in for a summit following which the defence chiefs of the two nations signed an agreement to stop "all hostile acts" against each other, in order to remove the possibility of danger of war.

The two Koreas and the UN Command (UNC) are speculated to launch trilateral consultations over several issues, such as how their troops will operate following their disarmament.