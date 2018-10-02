Indonesia's Sumba island hit by 5.9 magnitude earthquake, says USGS

A shallow 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of Indonesia's on Tuesday morning, the said.

The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres around 40 kilometres off Sumba, an island of some 750,000 people.



Sumba lies some 1,600 kilometres to the south of Sulawesi island which was struck by a devastating quake and tsunami on Friday which killed more than 800 people.