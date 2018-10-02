JUST IN
Trump defends Kavanaugh, says has 'open mind' if something new comes up
Business Standard

Indonesia's Sumba island hit by 5.9 magnitude earthquake, says USGS

The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres around 40 kilometres off Sumba, an island of some 750,000 people

AFP  |  Jakarta 

Indonesia Earthquake
Indonesia earhquake

A shallow 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of Indonesia's Sumba island on Tuesday morning, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres around 40 kilometres off Sumba, an island of some 750,000 people.
 

Sumba lies some 1,600 kilometres to the south of Sulawesi island which was struck by a devastating quake and tsunami on Friday which killed more than 800 people.
First Published: Tue, October 02 2018. 06:10 IST

