Biden discusses Ukraine with French President: White House

-
ALSO READ
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
No progress seen after Russia-US lock horns over Ukraine tensions
Top diplomats for US, Russia meet in Geneva on soaring Ukraine tensions
US's Blinken to meet with his Russian counterpart as Ukraine tensions soar
-
US President Joe Biden has discussed the Ukraine situation with French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone, ahead of the latter's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House informs.
"President Joe Biden spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France. The leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia's continued military build-up on Ukraine's borders, and affirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the White House said in a Sunday statement.
According to the release, Biden and Macron agreed that the two sides will stay in close touch, including in consultation with EU partners and Ukraine.
Macron will meet with Putin in Moscow on Monday. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the two leaders are expected to discuss European security, bilateral relations and the Ukraine situation.
On Wednesday, Biden and Macron held a telephone call discussing Ukraine, following the Pentagon's announcement regarding the deployment of additional US forces to Poland, Germany, and Romania in the next few days. US officials said the deployment is designed to reinforce NATO's eastern flank amid the Ukraine crisis.
In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.
Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory. Russia has also warned Western countries that military deliveries to Kiev may encourage the latter to use them against the breakaway Russian-speaking region of Donbas. The United States has been in the process of delivering USD 200 million worth of security assistance approved by President Joe Biden in December.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU