Novartis, Molecular Partner team up on coronavirus candidates treatment

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis has licenced global rights to two Molecular Partners antiviral drugs that have potential to treat COVID-19 patients, the two companies said on Wednesday.
Molecular Partners will get an upfront payment of 60 million Swiss francs ($66.2 million), a potential milestone payment of 150 million francs, and a "significant royalty" on sales of the drugs called MP0420 and MP0423.
($1 = 0.9070 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller)
