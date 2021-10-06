Oil hits multi-year high on OPEC+ restraint amid global energy crunch

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Oil climbs as draw in US crude stocks boosts optimism about demand
Crude prices expected to remain elevated in medium term: HDFC Securities
Petrol, diesel prices hiked; more to come as crude nears $80/barrel
Earnings of cement, FMCG, aviation cos at risk as oil, coal prices rise
-
Oil hit a multi-year high on Wednesday above $83 a barrel, supported by OPEC+'s refusal to ramp up production more rapidly against a backdrop of concern about tight energy supply globally.
The market later unwound those gains due to an American Petroleum Institute (API) report showing rising crude inventories in the United States and, analysts said, technical indicators suggesting oil has rallied too fast.
On Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, chose to stay with a plan to increase output gradually and not boost it further as the U.S. and other consumer nations have been urging.
Brent crude rose as high as $83.47, the highest since October 2018, and at 1115 GMT was down 40 cents, or 0.5%, at $82.16. U.S. crude climbed to $79.78, the highest since November 2014, and was later down 35 cents at $78.58.
"An energy crisis is unfolding with winter in the northern hemisphere still to begin, and sets the stage for even higher oil prices," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.
The price of Brent has surged more than 50% this year, adding to inflationary pressure that could slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Natural gas has surged to a record peak in Europe and coal prices from major exporters have also hit all-time highs.
Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA, said both crude contracts looked overbought based on a widely followed technical indicator, the relative strength index.
"That may signal some daily pullbacks this week but does not change the underlying bullish case for oil," he said.
Some downward pressure came from the API's figures showing signs of slowing fuel demand.
The industry group said U.S. crude inventories rose by 951,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 1, website Oilprice.com reported, and gasoline and distillate fuel inventories also climbed.
Attention will focus later on official inventory numbers due at 1430 GMT from the Energy Information Administration. [EIA/S]
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Jan Harvey and Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU