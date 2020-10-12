Oil prices extend losses as US producers restore output post-hurricane

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices edges up as storms takes aim at Gulf of Mexico; gains capped
Oil prices edge up on global stimulus support despite ample supplies
Oil drops more than $1 after Saudi price cuts, demand optimism fades
Oil prices slide as Trump cancels aid talks, US crude stocks expand
Oil prices mixed on storm-driven output cuts, rising Covid-19 cases
-
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second straight session on Monday as U.S. producers began restoring output after Hurricane Delta weakened, while a strike that had affected production in Norway came to an end.
Brent crude for December fell 55 cents, or 1.3%, to $42.30 a barrel by 0023 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate for November was at $40.08 a barrel, down 52 cents, or 1.3%.
Front-month prices for both contracts gained more than 9% last week, the biggest weekly rise for Brent since June, but fell on Friday after Norwegian oil firms struck a wage bargain with labour union officials, resolving a strike that threatened to cut the country's oil and gas output by close to 25%.
"We had good support for both Brent and West Texas on the back of some supply concerns," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.
In the United States, Hurricane Delta, which dealt the greatest blow to U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico energy production in 15 years, was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone by Sunday.
Workers headed back to production platforms on Sunday while Total SA continued restarting its 225,500 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Sunday.
However, Colonial Pipeline, the largest oil products pipeline in the United States, shut its main distillate fuel line after the hurricane disrupted power, the company said on Sunday.
(This story was refiled to remove reference to the hurricane season in the fifth paragraph)
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU