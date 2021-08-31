Oil prices fall as US refiners shut down by damage from Hurricane Ida

-
ALSO READ
Whole city of New Orleans loses power due to Hurricane Ida
Biden approves emergency in Mississippi as hurricane Ida approaches
Over 10,000 people evacuated in western Cuba due to Ida Hurricane
Oil prices drop after Hurricane Ida hits US Gulf rigs, refineries
Hurricane Ida: Economists foresee only modest damage to US economy
-
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday on concerns that power outages and flooding in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will cut crude demand from refineries at the same time global producers plan to raise output.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 41 cents, or 0.6%, to $68.80 a barrel at 0245 GMT, reversing most of Monday's gains.
Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Tuesday, were down 46 cents, or 0.6%, at $72.95 a barrel, after gaining nearly 1% on Monday. The more active November contract fell 42 cents, or 0.6%, to $71.81.
The prospect that extended refinery outages will curb oil demand weighed on prices.
Hurricane Ida shuttered or curtailed output at six refineries in Louisiana that process 1.92 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, around 12% of U.S. refining capacity.
"With companies currently assessing damages, a current timeline for how long shuttered capacity will be down is still uncertain," RBC analysts said in a note.
With "catastrophic" damage to the grid in Louisiana, power outages could last three weeks, utility officials said, which would slow efforts to repair and restart energy facilities.
On the supply side, about 1.72 million bpd of oil production remained shut in the U.S. side of the Gulf of Mexico as platforms were evacuated ahead of the hurricane, with companies expecting it to take days to get a full assessment of possible damage.
Also keeping a lid on oil prices is the prospect that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, together known as OPEC+, will agree to go ahead with plans to add another 400,000 bpd of supply each month through December.
OPEC+ will meet on Wednesday. Delegates say they expect the production increase to go ahead, however Kuwait's oil minister said on Sunday that plan could be reconsidered amid concerns about raging COVID-19 infections in Asia limiting fuel demand.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU