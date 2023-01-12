JUST IN
Asian shares subdued, dollar steady as focus remains on US CPI data
Dollar stands firm amid low bond yields, traders await consumer price data
Oil prices stable as market awaits clarity on US Fed interest rate hike
Gold prices steady as investors focus on Powell speech for rate guidance
Australian consumer confidence jumped 4.9 pts in past week: Report
Cyient DLM files preliminary papers worth Rs 740 cr with Sebi through IPO
Insured losses hit $120 billion as extreme weather upends industry norms
Oil prices fall as concerns over higher interest rates crimp demand
Gold hits eight-month peak as dollar slips on US Fed slowdown bets
Oil prices surge over 3% on demand optimism as China's borders reopen
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets
India, US working mechanism to export shrimps for Americans: Piyush Goyal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Oil rises on China demand optimism, Russian supply concerns amid sanctions

Brent crude rose 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.17 per barrel by 0135 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also rose 50 cents, or 0.7%, to $77.91 per barrel

Topics
Brent crude | Oil demand | Oil production

Reuters 

Oil prices, Oil
Photo: Bloomberg

Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, building on gains in the previous session as China's demand outlook improves and concerns rise over the impact of sanctions on Russian supply.

Brent crude rose 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.17 per barrel by 0135 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also rose 50 cents, or 0.7%, to $77.91 per barrel.

Both benchmarks rose 3% in Wednesday's session, settling at the highest levels since December 30. [O/R]

Top oil importer China is reopening its economy after the end of strict COVID-19 curbs, boosting optimism that demand for fuel will grow in 2023.

China's industrial output is expected to have grown by 3.6% in 2022 from the previous year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said, despite production and logistics disruptions from COVID-19 curbs.

The market is bracing for additional curbs aimed at Russian fuel products sales set to come into force in February as the European Union (EU) keeps working on more sanctions against Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said the upcoming EU ban on seaborne imports of petroleum products from Russia on Feb. 5 could be more disruptive than the EU ban on seaborne imports of crude oil from Russia implemented in December 2022.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the country's oil producers have had no difficulties in securing export deals despite Western sanctions and price caps.

An international price cap imposed on sales of Russian crude took effect on Dec. 5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Brent crude

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 09:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.