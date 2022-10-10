JUST IN
Oil takes a breather, eases off 5-week highs as market takes profits
The gold market's great global migration sends bullion rushing East
Gas price cap: European Union lawmakers struggle to iron out differences
Wall Street slips as jobs growth boosts rate hike bets; Dow falls 480 pts
Wall Street slips as jobs growth boosts rate hike bets; Dow falls 480 pts
Wall St drops amid inflation, rate hike worries; megacap growth stocks fall
UK Home Secretary casts doubt on FTA over open borders with India
Oil extends gains to three-week high as OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output
Kenya to receive nearly 1.46 million foreign tourists this year: Report
US stocks fall after two-day winning spree; Dow Jones, Nasdaq slip over 1%
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets
Israeli top court overturns a ban on Arab party of Balad from elections
Iraq's regional Kurdistan parliament extends legislative term for 1 year
Business Standard

Oil takes a breather, eases off 5-week highs as market takes profits

Oil prices slipped today, easing off five-week highs, as the market took profits following strong gains last week on expectations of tighter supplies following OPEC+ cuts

Topics
Oil Prices | Crude Oil Prices | Crude Oil market

Reuters  |  Singapore 

Oil prices

Oil prices slipped on Monday, easing off five-week highs, as the market took profits following strong gains last week on expectations of tighter supplies following OPEC+ cuts and ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil.

Brent crude futures fell 81 cents, or 0.8%, to $97.11 a barrel by 0131 GMT while West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.88 a barrel, down 76 cents, or 0.8%.

Both contracts touched their highest since Aug. 30 earlier in the session but gave up gains, slipping along with stocks in Asia amid thin trade with Japan and South Korea closed for public holidays.

"Profit-taking might be the main reason to pressure the oil prices today after five-day gains last week," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

Brent and WTI posted their biggest percentage gains since March last week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, agreed to lower their output target by 2 million barrels per day.

The OPEC+ production cuts, which come ahead of a European Union embargo on Russian oil, will squeeze supply in an already tight market. EU sanctions on Russian crude and oil products will take effect in December and February, respectively.

"The cut is clearly bullish," ING analysts said in a note.

"However, there is obviously still plenty of other uncertainty in the market, including how Russian oil supply evolves due to the EU oil ban and G-7 price cap, as well as the demand outlook given the deteriorating macro picture."

Analysts at banks and brokerages have raised their crude price forecasts and expect Brent to rise above $100 a barrel in the coming months.

A possible loosening up of COVID-19 curbs in China in the fourth quarter and in 2023, could set oil demand on recovery and offer further upside to oil prices, CMC's Teng said.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to create a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East.

Oil production at the Sakhalin-1 project fell to just 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July from 220,000 bpd before Russia invaded Ukraine.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Oil Prices

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 08:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.