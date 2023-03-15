One Impression raises $10 mn in series A led by South Korean firm KRAFTON

Global influencer marketing platform One Impression announced on Wednesday that it has raised $10 million in Series A funding led by South Korean gaming major KRAFTON, Inc.

The firm will use the investment to expand its offerings, accelerate product development and grow its presence in the global markets, starting with Southeast Asia and the UAE. The company’s is eyeing $40 million in ARR by 2024.

The platform already transacts with tens of thousands of creators, from top celebrities to nano influencers, and generates over 100,000 pieces of content for more than 500 brands in 10 languages.

Apaksh Gupta, Founder & CEO, One Impression, said, “We believe technology will bring the next phase of growth for the creator ecosystem, which currently lacks a structured platform. Our products will enable speed, scale, science, and reliability for all stakeholders in the industry, helping unlock the true power of this industry.”

In the last round of seed funding in January 2022, the company raised $1 million from top angel investors such as Peeyush Bansal (Lenskart founder), Anupam Mittal (CEO, People Group), and celebrities such as Olympian Neeraj Chopra and Comedian Zakir Khan, among others.

One Impression, founded by brothers Apaksh Gupta and Jivesh Gupta, aims to democratise the influencer marketing economy by creating a full-stack platform helping businesses plan and drive their influencer campaigns at scale.

KRAFTON India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn, said, “The creator ecosystem is at the cusp of a revolution. It holds massive untapped potential, and we believe One Impression is rightly positioned to be a global leader of the influencer industry.”

He added, “At KRAFTON, we are committed to the Indian market and see tremendous potential here. We have invested around $100 million in various Indian startups since 2021. And our investment in One Impression is a step towards augmenting this ecosystem and creating opportunities of growth.”