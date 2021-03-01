One student hurt in 'isolated' shooting at junior high school in Arkansas

-
One student was injured and an Arkansas school district placed on lockdown Monday morning, authorities said, following a reported shooting at a junior high school.
Watson Chapel School District said the situation was contained" and in a Facebook post the district said the student was hurt in an isolated incident." The school is in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.
The Pine Bluff Police Department did not immediately return a call seeking a comment Monday, nor did the Watson Chapel superintendent.
Monday was scheduled to be Watson Chapel's first day back for on-site learning in several weeks because of winter weather and subsequent water issues.
