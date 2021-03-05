OPEC+ extends most oil output cuts into April, Saudi keeps voluntary curb

-
ALSO READ
India asks OPEC+ to fulfill promise of price stability: Dharmendra Pradhan
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
Delaying production? OPEC plots next move amid seismic oil market divide
Oil slips on fears over higher OPEC supply, slower China demand
Oil prices hovers near 13-month highs as storm hits US production
-
By Rania El Gamal and Olesya Astakhova
DUBAI/MOSCOW (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies agreed to extend most oil output cuts into April, offering small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan, after deciding that the demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was still fragile despite a recent oil price rally.
OPEC's leader Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd), and would decide in coming months when to gradually phase it out.
The news pushed oil prices back towards their highest levels in more than a year with Brent trading up 5% above $67 a barrel as the market had expected OPEC+ to release more barrels. [O/R]
OPEC+ had cut output by a record 9.7 million bpd last year as demand collapsed due to the pandemic. As of March, it is still withholding about 7 million bpd, or 7% of world demand. The voluntary Saudi cut brings the total to about 8 million bpd.
Under Thursday's deal, Russia was allowed to raise output by 130,000 bpd in April and Kazakhstan by another 20,000 bpd to meet domestic needs.
"Everybody (else) is going to maintain the freeze," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a news conference to outline the deal.
He said Saudi Arabia would decide in the next few months when to gradually phase out its 1 million bpd voluntary cut "at our time, at our convenience".
"We are not in a hurry to bring it forward," he said.
The Saudi minister and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, lynchpins in the OPEC+ group, had earlier told OPEC+ ministers the recovery in demand was fragile.
Graphic: OPEC+ Supply Balances (Base Case), https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-OIL/xklvyoywbvg/chart.png
Novak said after the meeting that OPEC+ had to tread cautiously to avoid overheating the market
Russia has been insisting on raising output to avoid prices spiking any further and lending support to shale oil output from the United States, which is not part of OPEC+.
But in February Moscow failed to raise output, despite being allowed to do so by OPEC+, because harsh winter weather hit its production at mature fields. Novak said Moscow needed extra barrels to meet recovering demand at home.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump regularly communicated with OPEC+ via Twitter and phone calls asking to pump more to avoid price spikes or less to prevent prices from collapsing.
With U.S. President Joe Biden now in office, analysts have said Washington will play a much less active role in trying to influence OPEC's policies.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made no direct comment about the OPEC decision when asked on Thursday and instead said the United States was focused on helping Americans through the U.S. economic stimulus package.
Large oil consuming nations, such as India, have already expressed concerned about the recent oil price rally.
The Saudi minister responded on Thursday by saying India should start using oil it had in its inventory bought cheaply during the price collapse last year.
Graphic: OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts, https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-OIL/rlgvdezdjpo/chart.png
Graphic: OECD Commercial Oil Stocks, https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-OIL/nmovazaggpa/chart.png
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal in Dubai, Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler in London, Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by David Goodman and Edmund Blair)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU