OPEC+ likely to stick to plans to raise oil output: Report

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Oil climbs as draw in US crude stocks boosts optimism about demand
Crude prices expected to remain elevated in medium term: HDFC Securities
Petrol, diesel prices hiked; more to come as crude nears $80/barrel
Earnings of cement, FMCG, aviation cos at risk as oil, coal prices rise
-
OPEC and its allies are likely to stick to plans to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) at an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, sources said, despite calls from the United States for extra supply to cool rising prices.
Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia has already dismissed calls for more oil supplies from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, collectively known as OPEC+. Kuwait and Iraq also support the current plans.
OPEC+ sources have said the United States has plenty of capacity to raise production itself if it wants to help the world speed up economic recovery.
Oil prices have surged this year to a three-year high above $86 a barrel as OPEC+ ramps up supplies gradually and demand recovers.
But producers are concerned about going too fas, fearing renewed setbacks in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Despite the pressure from consumers, I think the decision of the OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4 will most likely be the same increase of 400,000 bpd," an OPEC source said, adding that supporters of increased production growth are in the minority.
The virtual talks on Thursday start with a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, followed by the decision-making meeting of all OPEC+ ministers scheduled for 1400 GMT, another source said.
"I think no changes so far," said another OPEC+ delegate.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday urged major G20 energy producing countries with spare capacity to boost production to ensure a stronger global economic recovery.
His statement is part of a broad effort by the White House to pressure OPEC and its allies to increase supply.
A Russian source also expected such calls would not sway the OPEC+ decision.
"We are supposed to stick to the current plan," the Russian source said.
(Reporting by OPEC team; Editing by David Goodman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU