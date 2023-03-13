JUST IN
Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis wins Best Supporting Actress award
Oscars 2023: The Elephant Whisperers wins Best Documentary Short Film award
All Silicon Valley Bank deposits safe, new backstop for banks created: US
As Biden weighs Willow, he blocks oil drilling in Alaska and Arctic Ocean
As atmospheric river exits, new storm threatens California with rain
Oscars 2023: Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' loses out to 'Navalny'
No risk of UK contagion from SVB collapse: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Agreement with Saudi Arabia will help end Yemen's war, says Iran
No federal bailout for Silicon Valley Bank: US Treasury Secy Janet Yellen
UK records spike in Indians crossing over illegally in small boats
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis wins Best Supporting Actress award
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Oscars 2023: Vietnam-born Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor award

The actor bagged the honour for his comeback role in the film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. The actor made history as the first Vietnam-born actor to win an Oscar

Topics
Oscar Awards | Hollywood | movies

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Photo: ANI/Twitter
Vietnamese-American actor Ke Huy Quan. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

The Oscar for the Best Supporting Actor was conferred upon Vietnamese-American actor Ke Huy Quan.

He edged out fellow nominees like Brendan Gleeson ('The Banshees of Inisherin'), Brian Tyree Henry ('Causeway'), Judd Hirsch ('The Fabelmans') and Barry Keoghan ('The Banshees of Inisherin').

The actor bagged the honour for his comeback role in the film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. The actor made history as the first Vietnam-born actor to win an Oscar.

A tearful Ke Huy Quan graced the stage to give a moving speech. He said, "My mom is 84-years-old and she is watching the ceremony at home. Mom, I just won an Oscar. My journey started on a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp and today I'm at one of the biggest events of the movies. They say stories like this only happen once in a while. This is the American dream."

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Oscar Awards

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 07:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.