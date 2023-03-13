Oscars 2023: Vietnam-born Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor award

-
The Oscar for the Best Supporting Actor was conferred upon Vietnamese-American actor Ke Huy Quan.
He edged out fellow nominees like Brendan Gleeson ('The Banshees of Inisherin'), Brian Tyree Henry ('Causeway'), Judd Hirsch ('The Fabelmans') and Barry Keoghan ('The Banshees of Inisherin').
The actor bagged the honour for his comeback role in the film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. The actor made history as the first Vietnam-born actor to win an Oscar.
A tearful Ke Huy Quan graced the stage to give a moving speech. He said, "My mom is 84-years-old and she is watching the ceremony at home. Mom, I just won an Oscar. My journey started on a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp and today I'm at one of the biggest events of the movies. They say stories like this only happen once in a while. This is the American dream."
The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 07:55 IST
