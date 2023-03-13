JUST IN
As atmospheric river exits, new storm threatens California with rain
Oscars 2023: Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' loses out to 'Navalny'
No risk of UK contagion from SVB collapse: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Agreement with Saudi Arabia will help end Yemen's war, says Iran
No federal bailout for Silicon Valley Bank: US Treasury Secy Janet Yellen
UK records spike in Indians crossing over illegally in small boats
Pakistan plans to procure Russian crude oil at $50 per barrel: Report
UK govt working on a plan for tech firms after Silicon Valley Bank collapse
China appoints US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as new defence minister
India, Aus to conclude talks for comprehensive free trade agreement soon
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
North Korea tests submarine-launched cruise missile, Seoul confirms
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

As Biden weighs Willow, he blocks oil drilling in Alaska and Arctic Ocean

The announcement comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the Willow project, a controversial oil drilling plan pushed by ConocoPhillip

Topics
Joe Biden | Oil Exploration | oil fields

AP  |  Wilmington (US) 

Joe Biden, US President
Photo: Bloomberg

President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday.

The announcement, which is expected as soon as Sunday evening, comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the Willow project, a controversial oil drilling plan pushed by ConocoPhillips.

The official requested anonymity to discuss the conservation effort before it is officially unveiled.

The plan has two parts. First, the official said, Biden will bar drilling in nearly 3 million acres of the Arctic Ocean, closing off the rest of its federal waters from oil exploration.

Second, the administration will develop new rules for more than 13 million acres in a vast swath of land known as the National Petroleum Reserve - Alaska. The official said the area includes the Teshekpuk Lake, Utukok Uplands, Colville River, Kasegaluk Lagoon and Peard Bay Special Areas.

It's unclear whether the announcement will mollify environmentalists, particularly young activists who have flooded social media with critiques of the Willow project, if the administration ultimately announces it will allow the Willow project to move forward.

Willow would be the biggest new oil field in decades in Alaska, producing up to 180,000 barrels per day, according to ConocoPhillips.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Joe Biden

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 07:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.