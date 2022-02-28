Over 3,000 Afghans travel to Iran daily due to unemployment: Local media

More than 3,000 Afghan people go to every day due to unemployment, local media reported citing officials in Herat and Nimroz provinces of

Notably, the number only constitutes the people who legally go to from these provinces and might be far greater if it includes those crossing the border illegally, Tolo News reported.

The Afghans going to cite severe economic problems and as the reason behind leaving the country.

"I don't have a job and it has been several months that we are unemployed, we are going to Iran," the media outlet reported quoting Farhad Sultani, a resident of Herat.

A resident of Faryab, Sultan Mir, said there is no work in and they are going to Tehran to find work.

In addition to the people travelling legally to Iran, over 3,000 people are smuggled daily through Nimroz province, first to Pakistan and then to Iran.

Further, the increasing number of Afghan citizens moving to Iran has also increased the deportation process of Afghan refugees from the country.

More than 2000 Afghans from Iran cross at the Islam Qala border area in Herat each day, the Afghan news agency reported, citing officials.

"The Islamic Emirate should address the people's problems and their wishes and create an inclusive government. They should provide job opportunities so that the people can be saved from this misery," Lutfullah, a resident of Ghazni said, according to the news agency.

The Taliban's swift ascension to power in occurred in mid-August, triggering economic disarray and a dire humanitarian crisis in the country.

According to the United Nations, more than 24 million people in Afghanistan require lifesaving assistance.

