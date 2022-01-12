Pak court sentences 4 to death in case of blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan didn't take action against Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir: US report
T20 World Cup: Pakistan include Ali and Shah in 15-man squad
Pak-India peace along the volatile Line of Control: Too near yet far apart
India, US call for perpetrators of 26/11 attacks to be brought to justice
Terror groups targeting India continue to operate from Pak: US report
-
A Pakistani court on Wednesday sentenced four persons to death after convicting them guilty in the blast outside Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed's house here, according to a court official.
Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also handed down five years imprisonment to a woman, identified as Ayesha Bibi, during the in-camera trial proceedings at high security Kot Lakhpat Jail here.
Three people were killed and over 20 others injured in the blast outside Saeed's residence here on June 23, 2021 that also damaged a number of houses, shops and vehicles in the area.
"The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore awarded death sentence to Eid Gul of banned Tahreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Peter Paul David, Sajjad Shah and Ziaullah on nine counts. Another suspect Ayesha Bibi was handed down five years imprisonment, a court official told PTI.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU