Pak farmers hold tractor rally against price hike in essential commodities

The Pakistani farmer association, Kissan Ittehad, on Friday took to the streets on their tractors to protest the hike in prices of electricity, fertilisers, agricultural products, and diesel.
The farmers have also announced to stage a dharna on March 31 to continue their protest, Geo News reported.
During the tractor rally, the protesting farmers stopped at various points during the rally to chant slogans, while many of them also held placards.
According to the protesters, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has bought agricultural commodities at very low prices, so much so that farmers could not even attain a breakeven.
Despite losses, farmers were compelled to pay hiked prices for diesel, electricity, and fertilisers, they argued.
"Everything is so expensive, the agricultural community is on the verge of collapse," the protesting farmers said, according to Geo News.
The farmers have demanded a waiver of the electricity bills for running tube wells as well as subsidy on electricity, fertilisers, and diesel.
