I am used to hurdles in life: Babar Azam on sexual harassment allegation

-
ALSO READ
PAK vs SA: Babar Azam hopes to counter tough Proteas in own conditions
PAK vs NZ T20Is: Azam's absence should not affect our chances, says Miandad
PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam's absence in T20Is 'major setback' for us, says Waqar
Lahore court orders FIR against Babar Azam on sexual exploitation complaint
Pak vs SA: On-field aggression is not a good thing, says Babar Azam
-
Pakistan skipper captain Babar Azam on Friday asserted that his game has not been affected by the sexual harassment allegations he is facing since he is accustomed to facing hurdles as a sportsperson.
Azam said he is determined to do well on the upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.
"It is my personal issue and it is in court. My lawyer is handling it. We face all sorts of hurdles in life and I am used to it. This issue has not affected my form or cricket," he said during a virtual press conference on Friday.
Azam is embroiled in court cases in Lahore after a woman, Hamiza Mukhtar filed several charges against him, including sexual harassment, threatening her and making false promises of marriage.
A sessions court in Lahore on Thursday asked the Federal Investigation Agency Cyber Crime Cell to file an FIR against Azam in connection with the case after proper investigation as per the law.
Azam also confirmed that he had asked for the inclusion of hard-hitting opener Sharjeel Khan in the Pakistan T20 squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa, starting with the first T20 International in Centurion on April 2.
"I have opened with him in the PSL and I know how destructive he can be. Yes his fitness is up there but we will work on his fitness and improve it."
He also maintained that discussions held during the selection committee meetings should remain confidential.
"There are always discussions, disagreements and agreements in selection committee meetings but in the end it is always for the betterment of the team and players and shouldn't come out of the room," Azam said.
Azam also dismissed arguments that had he and the selectors left a negative message for other players by selecting an unfit player like Sharjeel, who could be a liability on the field.
"I don't think Sharjeel's fitness is that bad. We can't expect him to be a Shadab Khan but he has played the entire domestic season and has also performed. He is not that bad on the field and I don't think we have to worry about covering him.
"He is a bit overweight but I am confident with the team his fitness will improve a lot," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor