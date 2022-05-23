Pak govt says polls to be held next year, rejects ousted PM Khan's demand

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
Shehbaz Sharif govt to check ex-PM Imran Khan's assets and income
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
US congratulates Shehbaz Sharif, says looking forward to working with him
Former Pak Pm Imran Khan warns Shehbaz government against arresting him
-
Pakistan's coalition government has rejected ousted prime minister Imran Khan's demand that early elections be held in the country, saying the government will complete its tenure and the polls would be held next year, a media report said on Monday.
Khan, 69, the cricketer-turned-politician, was removed from power through a no-confidence vote in parliament by the Opposition parties last month. He has given a call for the march in the capital Islamabad on May 25, followed by a sit-in to force the government to call for snap polls.
Express News channel quoting sources reported that following a flurry of meetings, the coalition partners rejected the demand for early elections and decided to take tough measures to stabilise the economy and improve governance.
The leading partners, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PM-N), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), also decided that the government will complete its tenure till August and the general elections would be held next year.
The allies said they would not yield to any pressure, amid growing calls to dissolve assemblies and announce snap polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU