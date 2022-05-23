Pak govt says polls to be held next year, rejects ousted PM Khan's demand

Pakistan's coalition government has rejected ousted prime minister Imran Khan's demand that early elections be held in the country, saying the government will complete its tenure and the polls would be held next year, a media report said on Monday.

Khan, 69, the cricketer-turned-politician, was removed from power through a no-confidence vote in parliament by the Opposition parties last month. He has given a call for the march in the capital Islamabad on May 25, followed by a sit-in to force the government to call for snap polls.

Express News channel quoting sources reported that following a flurry of meetings, the coalition partners rejected the demand for early elections and decided to take tough measures to stabilise the economy and improve governance.

The leading partners, including the Muslim League-Nawaz (PM-N), the Peoples Party (PPP) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), also decided that the government will complete its tenure till August and the general elections would be held next year.

The allies said they would not yield to any pressure, amid growing calls to dissolve assemblies and announce snap polls.

