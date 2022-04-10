Pak Parliament adjourned, to meet again on Monday to elect new PM

National Assembly proceedings were adjourned in the early hours of Sunday and the House will meet again on April 11 at 11 am to elect the new premier after Prime Minister was removed from office through a no-confidence vote.

Ayaz Sadiq of Muslim League-Nawaz, who was chairing the crucial session, said the nomination papers for the new prime minister may be submitted by 2 pm on Sunday and the scrutiny would be done by 3 pm.

He summoned the session on Monday at 11 am and said the new premier would be elected then.

