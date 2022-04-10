Pak Parliament adjourned, to meet again on Monday to elect new PM

-
ALSO READ
Iranian Foreign Ministry accuses West of 'fuelling tensions' in Gulf
Biden will decide on sanctions on India: US official on Russian S-400 deal
CAATSA sanctions on India would be 'extraordinarily rash': Senator Cruz
Pak, China sign agreements to further strengthen 'iron-clad friendship'
Have not determined yet on potential CAATSA waiver to India on S400: US
-
National Assembly proceedings were adjourned in the early hours of Sunday and the House will meet again on April 11 at 11 am to elect the new premier after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote.
Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who was chairing the crucial session, said the nomination papers for the new prime minister may be submitted by 2 pm on Sunday and the scrutiny would be done by 3 pm.
He summoned the session on Monday at 11 am and said the new premier would be elected then.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU