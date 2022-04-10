JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Pakistan political crisis: Timeline of how Imran Khan was ousted
Business Standard

Pak Parliament adjourned, to meet again on Monday to elect new PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote

Topics
Imran Khan | Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan
Imran Khan (Photo: Reuters)

National Assembly proceedings were adjourned in the early hours of Sunday and the House will meet again on April 11 at 11 am to elect the new premier after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote.

Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who was chairing the crucial session, said the nomination papers for the new prime minister may be submitted by 2 pm on Sunday and the scrutiny would be done by 3 pm.

He summoned the session on Monday at 11 am and said the new premier would be elected then.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, April 10 2022. 06:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.