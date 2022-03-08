Pak PM Khan discusses Russia-Ukraine war with European Council President

Prime Minister discussed the Russia- war with European Council President Charles Michel on Monday, expressing outrage at the continued military conflict.

Khan received a telephone call from the European Council president, the Prime Minster's Office said in a statement.

"Discussing the latest situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the continued military conflict and underscored that further escalation would have a hugely negative impact on the region and the world, the statement read.

The prime minister stressed the urgent need for ceasefire and de-escalation in violence. Khan hoped the dispute would be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

President Michel conveyed condolences over the loss of lives in the terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar on Friday, which killed 63 people and injured over 200

