Pak PM Khan discusses Russia-Ukraine war with European Council President

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the Russia-Ukraine war with European Council President Charles Michel on Monday, expressing outrage at the continued military conflict.
Khan received a telephone call from the European Council president, the Prime Minster's Office said in a statement.
"Discussing the latest situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep concern over the continued military conflict and underscored that further escalation would have a hugely negative impact on the region and the world, the statement read.
The prime minister stressed the urgent need for ceasefire and de-escalation in violence. Khan hoped the dispute would be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.
President Michel conveyed condolences over the loss of lives in the terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar on Friday, which killed 63 people and injured over 200 others.
