Prez Zelenskyy briefs PM Modi on Ukraine crisis; thanks India for support

-
ALSO READ
8 rockets launched by Russia destroy Ukraine's Vinnytsia airport: Zelenskyy
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
LIVE: Everything is going to plan in Ukraine, says Putin
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Russia tries to 'erase history'
President Zelenskyy pushes call for Ukraine no-fly zone amid Russia war
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the need to counter the "Russian aggression" against his country and thanked India for its continued support for the people of Ukraine.
"Informed Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression," President Zelenskyy tweeted after his telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Modi that lasted for around 35 minutes.
"India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia, Zelenskyy added.
It was the second telephonic conversation between Modi and Zelenskyy after the conflict began in Ukraine on February 24.
Prime Minister Modi sought Zelenskyy's support for the evacuation of Indians stuck in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy city, while reiterating his call for an immediate cessation of violence to defuse the ongoing conflict in the eastern European nation.
Around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops and India has been urging both sides to create a "humanitarian corridor" for their safe evacuation.
India has brought back nearly 16,000 of its nationals in 76 flights under mission "Operation Ganga" which was launched on February 26 following Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, according to officials in New Delhi.
India has been urging both Russian and Ukrainian authorities to create a safe passage for the students to either move to the Russian border or to western Ukraine for their exit to Romania, Hungary or Poland.
Prime Minister Modi has expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict and resultant humanitarian crisis and reiterated his call for immediate cessation of violence.
The prime minister had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 2 after he launched an attack on Ukraine.
He again spoke to President Putin on Monday and conveyed to him the importance of the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine's Sumy at the earliest, official sources said in New Delhi as around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.
The prime minister also appreciated the announcement of ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including in Sumy, the sources said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU