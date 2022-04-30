Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif booed again by people during 3-day visit to Saudi

-
The newly-appointed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was once again booed by the people at one of his recent public sightings in Saudi Arabia, as per a video shared by a Twitter user.
Twitter user Haroon shared a video clip on the micro-blogging site, that showed Sharif arriving at a facility accompanied by heavy security. However, the people standing by the side in huge numbers can be heard raising slogans against the Pakistan PM.
The voices of discontent against the new Pakistan PM can be ascertained to the way in which he rose to the post, after former PM Imran Khan was made to resign.
Earlier, the Shehbaz-led delegation, which is in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit, received a "wonderful welcome" as they entered Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina.
A viral video that got viral showed hundreds of pilgrims raising "chor chor" [thieves] slogans upon seeing the Shehbaz-led delegation making their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi.
In the wake of loud chanting and sloganeering against the Pakistani Prime Minister and his delegation, Saudi Arabia's authorities on Friday arrested some Pakistanis over violating the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina.
Sharif is on his maiden three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia. Dozens of officials and political leaders have accompanied the Pakistan Prime Minister on his visit to the Kingdom.
Sharif was sworn in as Pakistan's 23rd Prime Minister on April 11 after his predecessor Imran Khan was ousted following a no-confidence motion.
