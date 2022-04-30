Afghanistan: At least 10 people killed in explosion at Kabul mosque

-
A blast targeted a mosque on Friday afternoon in Afghanistan's capital Kabul killing at least 10 people and many others injured, local media reported.
The blast took place in PD 6 in the city of Kabul, TOLOnews reported.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Abdul Nafay Takor said at least 10 people were killed and more than 20 others were wounded in the blast.
Earlier, a spokesperson for the Kabul security department, Khalid Zadran, said that at least five people were killed and more than 20 others were wounded in the blast, TOLOnews reported.
It further reported that witnesses have said the number of casualties is high.
No one has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate's spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, on Twitter condemned the blast and said that the perpetrators will be arrested and punished soon.
