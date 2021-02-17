Pakistan PM urges world to promote sustainable agriculture to combat hunger

-
ALSO READ
Pak to get help from China in improving agriculture sector: Imran Khan
Resign before Jan 31 or will march to Islamabad: PPP chairman to Imran Khan
Imran Khan govt focusing on false propaganda, not real issues: Nawaz Sharif
Imran Khan announces Rs 1.1 trn package to address infra issues in Karachi
Islamophobic content: Imran Khan writes to chief of Facebook seeking ban
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that 100 million people globally will become poor due to the COVID-19 pandemic, urging the world to promote sustainable agriculture to combat hunger.
Khan made the comments during a virtual keynote address at the Governing Council of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), according to a statement by his office.
He said that the global population will soon reach 8 billion people when 600 million suffer from hunger and over 100 million children are stunted due to under nourishment.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to push another 100 million people into extreme poverty, he said, adding that already over 20 countries are food insecure.
He urged for a common plan and strategy for global recovery, and survival and prosperity of all humanity, including debt relief for the poor nations.
Proposing an agenda to eliminate poverty and hunger, he said, first, we need to invest in sustainable agriculture infrastructure to facilitate transport, production and distribution of agricultural inputs and food products.
He said the governments need to more actively ensure adequate and fair prices for agricultural and food products.
He also said that the new agricultural technologies and techniques must be consciously applied to enhance food production.
Khan also said that it was time to re-think the patterns of food consumption and production.
We can eat better and many of us would do well to eat less. We can produce food with greater respect for nature. We can stop the pollution of our lakes, rivers and oceans. We can produce more with less water, and without dangerous chemicals, he said.
Talking about the situation in Pakistan, he said that it has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into the national development plan, and his government has accorded the highest priority to achieve SDG-1 no poverty; and SDG-2 zero hunger.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU