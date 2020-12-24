Pak reports 111 coronavirus deaths in one day, highest during second wave

has reported 111 new deaths due to in the last 24 hours, the highest during the second wave of the pandemic which hit the nation in November, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said the last time deaths crossed hundred figure within a day during the second wave of pandemic was on December 15 when a total of 105 people died due to the contagious disease.

The total number of cases in the country has reached 465,070. The total number of deaths too have reached 9,668 as the highest number of deaths which is at 111 within one day was reported during the second wave of pandemic, the health ministry said in a statement.

So far the highest toll of 153 was registered on June 20 during the first wave. The second wave of pandemic has hit in November.

Out of the total reported infections, 417,134 people recovered while 2,361 were in critical conditions. The number of active patients was 38,268.

