Pak: Punjab bans commercial fishing for 10 yrs after river fish stocks fall

Due to the critical depletion of fish in the rivers, the Punjab government for the first time has imposed a 10-year ban on commercial fishing.
Fisheries Department Secretary Shahid Zaman issued an order regarding this. As per the order, the ban will come into force from September 1 and will remain in force till July 31, 2032.
The order said, "There shall be a complete ban on fishing by means of all gears except by rod and line in the waters, including Indus River within the boundaries of Punjab, its reservoirs and pond areas linked to barrages/headworks," reported Dawn.
Among the prohibited areas is River Jhelum from Rasool headworks up to Mangla reservoir outflow, River Chenab upstream Marala headworks, River Swan from River Indus junction at Peer Pahai, Mianwali district, to foothills of Murree.
According to the order, for fishing through rod and line, weekly and monthly angling permits will be issued with a fee of Rs 500 and Rs 5,000 each permit, respectively, for every district and the angling time will be from sunrise to sunset. Only five fish or total eight-kilo weight, whichever is higher, per permit per day, shall be allowed to be taken away, said the order.
Fisheries Department Secretary Zaman added that a serious drop in the number of fish witnessed during test fishing by the department. He said that some means had to be devised in order to tackle the issue and to ensure the conservation of the fish varieties available in the Punjab waters.
